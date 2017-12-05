Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Kit Harington named worst dressed man of 2017 by GQ

Tuesday December 5, 2017
Kit Harington poses at a premiere for season seven of the television series ‘Game of Thrones’ in Los Angeles July 12, 2017. — Reuters picKit Harington poses at a premiere for season seven of the television series ‘Game of Thrones’ in Los Angeles July 12, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Dec 5 — Kit Harington has topped British men’s magazine GQ’s annual worse-dressed list.

And yes, pretty much everyone who watches the hit HBO series Game of Thrones in which Harington stars as Jon Snow has made the same joke. (All together now: Jon Snow, you know nothing.)

Joining Harington in GQ’s annual hall of shame are Smith’s frontman, Morrissey (No. 5); YouTuber PewDiePie (No. 6); and tech pioneer, Elon Musk (No. 9).

The annual list was determined by fashion experts including Giorgio Armani and Sir Paul Smith.

At the other end of the spectrum, the best dressed list was topped by The Crown’s Matt Smith, with similarly high rankings for both A$AP Rocky and Harry Styles who featured in second and fourth place respectively.

GQ’s top 10 worst dressed men of 2017 are as follows:

  1. Kit Harington
  2. Paul Merton
  3. Shmee150
  4. Jacob Rees-Mogg
  5. Morrissey
  6. PewDiePie
  7. Louis Theroux
  8. Marshmello
  9. Elon Musk
  10. Joe Wicks

GQ’s top 10 best dressed men of 2017 are as follows:

  1. Matt Smith
  2. A$AP Rocky
  3. Jeff Goldblum
  4. Harry Styles
  5. Andrew Garfield
  6. Skepta
  7. Riz Ahmed
  8. Ryan Reynolds
  9. Brooklyn Beckham
  10. Alessandro Michele

