Kim Kardashian hints at new fragrance

Kim Kardashian attends Harper’s Bazaar’s Celebration of ‘ICONS by Carine Roitfeld’ in New York September 8, 2017. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Sept 15 — Kim Kardashian has been busy teasing fans with the news of her new beauty launch.

The star took to Instagram to post a cryptic photo of a bunch of flowers, captioned simply ‘Gardenia’. The fact that she tagged the brand new social media account @kkwfragrance in the photo has rumours flying that a perfume is in the pipeline. However, as several of her 103 million followers and various media outlets have pointed out, the photo in question actually depicts a bunch of orchids.

Gardenia A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 13, 2017 at 9:59pm PDT

Whatever the exact scent, it looks like the reality-TV-star-turned-businesswoman has the fragrance industry firmly in her sights, and the photo further confirms hints she dropped about a perfume project back in June.

The news follows the star’s successful solo debut into the cosmetics industry earlier this summer, under her new ‘KKW Beauty’ brand. Her ‘Contour and Highlight Kits’, which come in powder or creme form and launched in four different shades, have since sold out more than once, and boasts 900,000 followers on Instagram. Kim also teamed up with her little sister and fellow beauty entrepreneur Kylie Jenner on a limited-edition range of ‘Liquid Lipsticks’ this July.

Further details regarding the potential launch date for a KKW fragrance have yet to be released, so stay tuned. — AFP-Relaxnews