Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

Kim Kardashian hints at new fragrance

Friday September 15, 2017
05:37 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Reports of serious burns in London Tube ‘incident’Reports of serious burns in London Tube ‘incident’

The Edit: Kim Kardashian scent on the wayThe Edit: Kim Kardashian scent on the way

The Edit: Wide-open field for Emmys 2017The Edit: Wide-open field for Emmys 2017

The Edit: London Fashion Week kicks offThe Edit: London Fashion Week kicks off

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Kim Kardashian attends Harper’s Bazaar’s Celebration of ‘ICONS by Carine Roitfeld’ in New York September 8, 2017. — AFP picKim Kardashian attends Harper’s Bazaar’s Celebration of ‘ICONS by Carine Roitfeld’ in New York September 8, 2017. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Sept 15 — Kim Kardashian has been busy teasing fans with the news of her new beauty launch.

The star took to Instagram to post a cryptic photo of a bunch of flowers, captioned simply ‘Gardenia’. The fact that she tagged the brand new social media account @kkwfragrance in the photo has rumours flying that a perfume is in the pipeline. However, as several of her 103 million followers and various media outlets have pointed out, the photo in question actually depicts a bunch of orchids.

 

Gardenia

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Whatever the exact scent, it looks like the reality-TV-star-turned-businesswoman has the fragrance industry firmly in her sights, and the photo further confirms hints she dropped about a perfume project back in June.

The news follows the star’s successful solo debut into the cosmetics industry earlier this summer, under her new ‘KKW Beauty’ brand. Her ‘Contour and Highlight Kits’, which come in powder or creme form and launched in four different shades, have since sold out more than once, and boasts 900,000 followers on Instagram. Kim also teamed up with her little sister and fellow beauty entrepreneur Kylie Jenner on a limited-edition range of ‘Liquid Lipsticks’ this July.

Further details regarding the potential launch date for a KKW fragrance have yet to be released, so stay tuned. — AFP-Relaxnews

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline