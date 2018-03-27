Kim Kardashian and Mario Dedivanovic unveil joint beauty collection

Kim Kardashian attends Harper’s Bazaar’s Celebration of ‘ICONS by Carine Roitfeld’ in New York September 8, 2017. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, March 27 — Kim Kardashian has dished up the details of her upcoming collection with Mario Dedivanovic.

Having spent months hinting at a project with Dedivanovic, her long-term makeup artist, the beauty entrepreneur has unveiled a sneak peek at the duo’s upcoming “KKW X Mario” collaboration, which features a series of eyeshadows and lip colours based on their creative partnership.

The collection will launch on April 5 — to mark the 10th anniversary of the date the two beauty aficionados first met — and is inspired by their favourite looks from over the decade. An Instagram post from KKW Beauty declares: “10 years ago, on 04.05.08, @kimkardashian + @makeupbymario met on a cover shoot. In the past decade, Kim + Mario have grown together, set trends and impacted the beauty industry.”

Kardashian, for her part, posted her own Instagram message, stating: “10 years ago when we met I never dreamed we would be launching our own products together! @makeupbymariohas taught me everything I know about make up! I’m so proud of this collection of our favorite eye shadows and lips!”

Given its personal beginnings, it comes as no surprise that each product in the collection comes with its own backstory. The series includes two high-shine lip glosses, a creme lipstick, and a “10 Pan Eyeshadow Palette” — which contains a vivid cobalt hue. The shade is a throwback to an incident involving Dedivanovic surprising Kardashian with a bright blue eyeshadow look when she wasn’t paying attention. The star explains: “We fight over which look we should do all the time but this blue eye reminds me to trust him.”

“KKW X Mario” is the latest big beauty move for Kardashian, who launched a brand-new concealer range earlier this month, and dropped a trio of fragrances back in February. — AFP-Relaxnews