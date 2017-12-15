Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Killer whales hunting great white sharks in South Africa (VIDEO)

Friday December 15, 2017
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 15 — The bodies of five great white sharks washed up on the South African coast earlier this year and local scientists reckon orcas are to blame.

Orcas are believed to attack great white sharks with their tails and turn them on their backs, reported Fox News.

After being flipped, the shark is believed to undergo temporary paralysis and the orca then pushes it through the water. This would suffocate the shark.

To finish its prey off, the orca is then believed to attack the shark’s liver. — Reuters

