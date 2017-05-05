Kids’ clothing line from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West drops today

Kim Kardashian announced the collection’s debut on Twitter. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, May 5 — The debut collection from the kids’ clothing line created by the couple lands today, on TheKidsSupply.com, Kim Kardashian announced on Twitter.

“For the past few years, Kanye and I have made almost all of our kids’ clothes and we have collaborated on a new kids’ line,” said the businesswoman on the social network. “TheKidsSupply has been what we’ve been working on for a long time. I’m so excited about this!”

She also revealed one item from the collection on Snapchat — a satin-finish bomber jacket embroidered with “Calabasas,” the name of the California town where the couple lives.

In February 2017, the parents of three-year-old North and one-year-old Saint presented the first pieces from the collection on social media. Their eldest daughter starred as the brand’s muse, modelling a sequined dress and a yellow coat.

Prices for the clothing line are yet to be revealed. — AFP-Relaxnews