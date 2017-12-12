KFC unveils finger lickin’ fashion for the holidays

Holiday Colonel shirt by KFC — Picture courtesy of KFCNEW YORK, Dec 12 — KFC is making a move on the fashion this holiday season, with a new fried chicken-themed fashion and lifestyle collection.

The fast food chain has launched the limited-edition collection on its e-commerce store, kfclimited.com, "just in time for procrastinating holiday shoppers to pick up fried chicken swag for anyone on their gift list."

The collection includes KFC's answer to the ugly holiday sweater — a long-sleeved red T-shirt featuring the brand's famous Colonel Santa motif, who is, naturally, wearing a Santa hat. There is also a velvety pillow covered in a tantalising chicken pattern, a ‘morning gravy' mug, and festive wrapping paper sheets featuring drumsticks and the Colonel's smiling face.

"Our finger lickin' faithful deserve to celebrate the holidays by giving and receiving some fried chicken essentials," said George Felix, director of advertising, KFC US, in a statement. "The second round of KFC Ltd. has it all, even the wrapping paper. You'll spend less time shopping, leaving you more time to enjoy a US$20 (RM81.60) Fill Up with your family this holiday season."

KFC first entered the lifestyle market earlier in the year with a series of chicken-themed products including T-shirts, socks and jewellery items, but the brand isn't the only food company breaking into the fashion world. This fall saw Taco Bell team up with fashion retailer Forever 21 on a clothing collection that launched throughout the US, comprising 13 men's and women's pieces such as sweatshirts, hoodies, and T-shirts. Burger joint McDonald's launched a ‘Big Mac' clothing line inspired by its most famous dish back in June, while rival Burger King also got into the act back in 2015, releasing a "Flame-Grilled Fragrance" designed to imitate the meaty aroma of the chain's Whopper Burger for customers in Japan. — AFP-Relaxnews