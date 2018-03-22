Kenzo unveils Britney Spears as new campaign star

Kenzo Instagram 2018 featuring Britney Spears. — AFP picPARIS, March 22 — Britney Spears is strutting back in the limelight with a major fashion campaign for Kenzo.

The US popstar is the face of the luxury French brand’s new “La Collection Momento No2” campaign, which the label has been teasing on social media for days.

Ending weeks of speculation, the 36-year-old hitmaker shared the news with her 18.9 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, uploading a photo from the Peter Lindbergh shoot alongside the message: “So excited to announce my new campaign for @KENZO’s La Collection Memento No2 shot by @therealpeterlindbergh!!!”

Spears models multiple streetwear styles for the campaign, effortlessly working the house’s signature “Bamboo Tiger” print and mixing things up with cropped sweatshirts, backpacks, and Noughties-inspired denim bralettes, jackets and thigh-high boots. (The focus on denim is a nod to the runway debut of Kenzo Jeans in 1986.)

Incredibly, the move marks Spears’ first-ever major fashion campaign — but given her penchant for perfecting her catwalk strut, it surely won’t be her last. Either way, she is in good company — recent Kenzo campaign stars include actresses Natasha Lyonne, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Jesse Williams, as well as musician Kelsey Lu. — AFP-Relaxnews