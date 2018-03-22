Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

Kenzo unveils Britney Spears as new campaign star

Thursday March 22, 2018
11:32 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Facebook case may push others to tighten data sharingThe Edit: Facebook case may push others to tighten data sharing

At least 18 killed in Thai double decker bus collisionAt least 18 killed in Thai double decker bus collision

The Edit: Meghan Markle’s wedding ring will be made from Welsh goldThe Edit: Meghan Markle’s wedding ring will be made from Welsh gold

Elon Musk to pocket US$2.6b if Tesla meets series of targetsElon Musk to pocket US$2.6b if Tesla meets series of targets

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Kenzo Instagram 2018 featuring Britney Spears. — AFP picKenzo Instagram 2018 featuring Britney Spears. — AFP picPARIS, March 22 — Britney Spears is strutting back in the limelight with a major fashion campaign for Kenzo.

The US popstar is the face of the luxury French brand’s new “La Collection Momento No2” campaign, which the label has been teasing on social media for days.

Ending weeks of speculation, the 36-year-old hitmaker shared the news with her 18.9 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, uploading a photo from the Peter Lindbergh shoot alongside the message: “So excited to announce my new campaign for @KENZO’s La Collection Memento No2 shot by @therealpeterlindbergh!!!”

Spears models multiple streetwear styles for the campaign, effortlessly working the house’s signature “Bamboo Tiger” print and mixing things up with cropped sweatshirts, backpacks, and Noughties-inspired denim bralettes, jackets and thigh-high boots. (The focus on denim is a nod to the runway debut of Kenzo Jeans in 1986.)

Incredibly, the move marks Spears’ first-ever major fashion campaign — but given her penchant for perfecting her catwalk strut, it surely won’t be her last. Either way, she is in good company — recent Kenzo campaign stars include actresses Natasha Lyonne, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Jesse Williams, as well as musician Kelsey Lu. — AFP-Relaxnews

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram