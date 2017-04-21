Kate Middleton admits being a new mum made her feel ‘lonely’

Prince William, Prince Harry and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, attend the opening of the Global Academy, in Hayes, near London, April 20, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, April 21 — As part of their quest to rid the UK of the stigmas attached to mental health, Prince William, his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry have openly discussed their personal battles this week.

Earlier this week, Prince Harry revealed he had a complete emotional shutdown after the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997.

His brother, William, meanwhile, warned British men that keeping a “stiff upper lip” by bottling up emotions was detrimental to their health.

Now, William’s wife Kate Middleton has confessed that motherhood sometimes made her feel “lonely”, E! News reports.

In a speech at the Global Academy in London yesterday, the 35-year-old assured fellow mothers that feeling isolated after having children is not foreign to her.

“It is lonely at times and you do feel quite isolated, but actually so many other mothers are going through exactly what you are going through,” she told women who co-founded an app called Mush, which puts mothers in contact with each other.

“It is being brave enough, like you obviously were, to reach out to those around you.”

As part of her hosting duties for the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon on Wednesday, the duchess also commended her brother-in-law Harry for opening up about his emotional struggles after Diana’s death, E! News writes.

“We all felt there was very much a campaign to get everyone talking and have these conversations, [so] we’ve got to do the same...he’s been brilliant,” the duchess was quoted as saying.

The three young British royals are spearheading the Heads Together campaign, which aims to reduce the negativity associated with mental health.