Karlie Kloss to join Bella and Gigi Hadid for Victoria’s Secret 2017

Kloss last walked the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2015. — AFP picNEW YORK, Aug 31 — Karlie Kloss is digging out her angel wings once again for the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show after a two-year break.

The supermodel took to Instagram to share the news of her return to the most coveted lingerie runway line-up in the industry, sharing a photo of herself taken at the 2014 show. The picture, in which she sports a golden corset and geometric wings, was captioned simply: “See you in Shanghai @VictoriasSecret.”

See you in Shanghai @VictoriasSecret 😇💗 A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Aug 30, 2017 at 2:17pm PDT

Kloss has been focusing on her studies for the past two years, which explains her absence from the show of late, but she has remained a staunch supporter of the brand and its posse of ‘angels’. She showed her support for the company ahead of last year’s show in Paris, posting a throwback photo to Instagram with the caption: “Thinking of the Angels and my entire @victoriassecret family as they make their way to Paris today. Unfortunately, this year I have a work obligation that is keeping me from Paris. I’m sad to miss it but am wishing everyone all the best from afar! There is truly no show quite like the VS Fashion Show, and there is no feeling quite like walking on that magnificent runway.”

The US model is the latest high-profile, high-fashion name to confirm her spot in this year’s production, which will take place in Shanghai for the first time in the brand’s history. She will be joined on the catwalk by fellow heavy-hitters Bella and Gigi Hadid, who also recently announced her return to the show via Instagram, as well as a bevy of returning faces including Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Lily Aldridge, Jasmine Tookes and Lais Ribeiro.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will air on the CBS Television Network on November 28 on the CBS Television Network. — AFP-Relaxnews