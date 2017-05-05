Karl Lagerfeld crowned ‘guest of honour’ for 2017 Paris Photo expo

German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. — APF picPARIS, May 5 — Iconic designer-photographer Karl Lagerfeld has been named the guest of honour for the upcoming 2017 edition of Paris Photo, which will take place at Paris' Grand Palais later this year.

The event, dedicated to photographic creation, attracts over 60,000 visitors every year and will see approximately 150 galleries and 30 international editors participate, with this year's edition to run from November 9-12.

Lagerfeld, who is also creative director of Chanel, Fendi and his eponymous label, Karl Lagerfeld, began his photographic career in 1987, with his work recognised with the 'Prix de la Culture' from the German Photographic Society and the ICP Trustee Award from the International Centre of Photography.

To help mark the occasion, Lagerfeld has been asked to handpick some of his favourite pictures from among those that are due to be displayed at the Paris Photo exhibition, with his selections to be integrated into a special-edition book published by Steidl (via WWD). — AFP-Relaxnews