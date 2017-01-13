Karl Lagerfeld and Swarovski to create a new collection of fashion jewellery

Karl Lagerfeld is partnering with Swarovski to create a jewellery collection for his namesake label. — AFP picPARIS, Jan 13 — Karl Lagerfeld is partnering with Swarovski for his own jewellery collection, reports WWD. The designer’s own namesake label will work with the jewellery house to create two collections of jewellery per year, including necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings.

The collection will launch in September at Swarovski Crystal Worlds retail locations, Karl Lagerfeld stores, the karl.com web site and select retailers, with prices ranging from €50 to €250 (RM237 to RM1,189).

Atelier Swarovski has already collaborated on capsule collections with a range of luxury fashion brands including Christopher Kane, Lanvin, Maison Martin Margiela, Jean Paul Gaultier and Viktor & Rolf. — AFP-Relaxnews