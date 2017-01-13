Last updated Saturday, January 14, 2017 12:04 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

Karl Lagerfeld and Swarovski to create a new collection of fashion jewellery

Friday January 13, 2017
10:20 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Building collapse in Istanbul kills two, injures fiveThe Edit: Building collapse in Istanbul kills two, injures five

The Edit: Cannabis can relieve pain, but carries risks, US report saysThe Edit: Cannabis can relieve pain, but carries risks, US report says

The Edit: ‘Green Lantern’ reboot will be like ‘Lethal Weapon in space’The Edit: ‘Green Lantern’ reboot will be like ‘Lethal Weapon in space’

The Edit: Boozy fish ritual in Japan hit by animal abuse claimsThe Edit: Boozy fish ritual in Japan hit by animal abuse claims

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Karl Lagerfeld is partnering with Swarovski to create a jewellery collection for his namesake label. — AFP picKarl Lagerfeld is partnering with Swarovski to create a jewellery collection for his namesake label. — AFP picPARIS, Jan 13 — Karl Lagerfeld is partnering with Swarovski for his own jewellery collection, reports WWD.  The designer’s own namesake label will work with the jewellery house to create two collections of jewellery per year, including necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings.

The collection will launch in September at Swarovski Crystal Worlds retail locations, Karl Lagerfeld stores, the karl.com web site and select retailers, with prices ranging from €50 to €250 (RM237 to RM1,189).

Atelier Swarovski has already collaborated on capsule collections with a range of luxury fashion brands including Christopher Kane, Lanvin, Maison Martin Margiela, Jean Paul Gaultier and Viktor & Rolf. — AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline