Kaia Gerber’s first fashion month

Model Kaia Gerber presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Spring/Summer 2018 women’s ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week September 26, 2017. — Reuters pic PARIS, Oct 5 — Cindy Crawford’s 16-year-old daughter, Kaia Gerber, made her catwalk debut during the recent fashion month. She first stepped into the spotlight thanks to Raf Simons, who picked the young model for his Calvin Klein show September 7, before building on her debut with runway appearances in London, Milan and Paris. This could set the budding model on course for a successful catwalk career.

Kaia Gerber was certainly busy during her first fashion month, starring in a host of shows in fashion’s four global capitals. In fact, the 16-year-old model starred in 18 shows, including several opening appearances (Fendi and Chanel, in particular) and one closing (Marc Jacobs). This impressive performance could spell a very busy season in store for the upcoming model next time around.

Kaia Gerber presents a creation by French designer Isabel Marant as part of her Spring/Summer 2018 women’s ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week September 28, 2017. — Reuters picIn New York, Kaia Gerber was picked to present collections for Marc Jacobs, Fenty x Puma by Rihanna, Coach, Calvin Klein and Alexander Wang. She then jetted off to London, where she shone on the Burberry runway, then to Milan, where she walked for Versace, Prada, Bottega Veneta, Fendi and Moschino. For her Paris Fashion Week debut, the teen appeared on some of the most prestigious runways, from Saint Laurent and Chanel to Miu Miu and Valentino.

Kaia Gerber presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Spring/Summer 2018 women’s ready-to-wear collection show for fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week October 3, 2017. — Reuters picWhile Kaia Gerber still has some way to go to catch up with fellow teen model, Cara Taylor — who notched up some 40 fashion shows this season — she still proved more in demand than star models like Bella and Gigi Hadid or Kendall Jenner, who were less present than in previous seasons. — AFP-Relaxnews