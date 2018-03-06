K-pop star Lee Sung-kyoung to make appearance at Laneige beauty event tomorrow

Korean actress Lee Sung-kyoung will at Pavilion, KL tomorrow at 7pm. — Picture courtesy of Laneige MalaysiaKUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Fans of Korean actress Lee Sung-kyoung will be glad to know that they will be able to meet her in person tomorrow at Pavilion, KL.

The K-pop beauty, who is also the brand ambassador for Laneige, will be down for the launch of the brand’s new Layering Cover Cushion. The event will take place at the centre court of Pavilion, KL at 7pm.

The model-turned-actress made her acting debut in the 2014 with hit television drama It’s Okay, That’s Love followed by Queen’s Flower in 2015. She also has starred in the hit dramas Cheese in the Trap and Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo and will be set to make her film debut this year fantasy melodrama About Time.

The Laneige Layering Cover Cushion is a long-lasting foundation that offers a moist semi-matte finish for the perfect makeup base. The two-in-one cushion foundation comes with a perfectly paired concealing base and layering cushion as well as an Edge Puff that ensures flawless coverage.

For more details on the event and the Layering Cover Cushion, check out Laneige’s FB page here.

The new Layering Cover Cushion will be available at all Laneige counters this month onwards. — Picture courtesy of Laneige Malaysia