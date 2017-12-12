K-pop act BTS gets skincare collaboration

K-pop boy band BTS has teamed up with skincare brand Mediheal on a range of sheet masks. — AFP picSEOUL, Dec 12 — K-pop boy band BTS has had a stellar year, breaking into the Top 40 on the US singles chart for the first time and scoring a performance at the American Music Awards this November. Now, it seems the boy band is ready to make its move on the beauty industry.

The seven-member group has teamed up with K-beauty skincare brand Mediheal on a range of sheet masks, Allure reports. And the brand has taken to Instagram to reveal a sneak peek at the collaboration, which comprises a series of four different dual-mask packs with packaging featuring the brand.

The packs are set to debut at the BTS live concert in Seoul on December 8, before launching officially on December 19. A further post featuring the band’s member Jin suggests that each group member may also be allocated their own mask, thanks to the caption, which reads: “Meet Worldwide Handsome #Jin’s recommended face mask on Dec. 19th! Please wait for a few more days with a mask everyday!”

Mediheal is a major South Korean beauty name, having earned a reputation for its skincare products and diverse mask range, including ampoule masks, charcoal mineral masks and “healing masks”.

The BTS collaboration is a social media coup for the brand — the boyband counts more than 21 million followers over Twitter and Instagram combined. — AFP-Relaxnews