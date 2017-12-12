Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

K-pop act BTS gets skincare collaboration

Tuesday December 12, 2017
11:37 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Flood-hit Jakarta slum residents aim for a higher, drier futureThe Edit: Flood-hit Jakarta slum residents aim for a higher, drier future

The Edit: Golden Globe TV race heats up as old favourites are oustedThe Edit: Golden Globe TV race heats up as old favourites are ousted

The Edit: People are decorating their eyebrows to look like Christmas treesThe Edit: People are decorating their eyebrows to look like Christmas trees

The Edit: Beyonce scores first hit in nine years, thanks to Ed SheeranThe Edit: Beyonce scores first hit in nine years, thanks to Ed Sheeran

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

K-pop boy band BTS has teamed up with skincare brand Mediheal on a range of sheet masks. — AFP picK-pop boy band BTS has teamed up with skincare brand Mediheal on a range of sheet masks. — AFP picSEOUL, Dec 12 — K-pop boy band BTS has had a stellar year, breaking into the Top 40 on the US singles chart for the first time and scoring a performance at the American Music Awards this November. Now, it seems the boy band is ready to make its move on the beauty industry.

The seven-member group has teamed up with K-beauty skincare brand Mediheal on a range of sheet masks, Allure reports. And the brand has taken to Instagram to reveal a sneak peek at the collaboration, which comprises a series of four different dual-mask packs with packaging featuring the brand.

The packs are set to debut at the BTS live concert in Seoul on December 8, before launching officially on December 19. A further post featuring the band’s member Jin suggests that each group member may also be allocated their own mask, thanks to the caption, which reads: “Meet Worldwide Handsome #Jin’s recommended face mask on Dec. 19th! Please wait for a few more days with a mask everyday!”

Mediheal is a major South Korean beauty name, having earned a reputation for its skincare products and diverse mask range, including ampoule masks, charcoal mineral masks and “healing masks”.

The BTS collaboration is a social media coup for the brand — the boyband counts more than 21 million followers over Twitter and Instagram combined. — AFP-Relaxnews

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline