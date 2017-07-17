Johor Princess Tunku Aminah sets wedding date

Johor Princess Tunku Aminah will marry former Tampines Rovers Football Club’s marketing manager Dennis Muhammad Abdullah on August 14, the Johor Royal Council announced yesterday. — Picture via Facebook/Johor Southern TigersJOHOR BARU, July 17 — Johor Princess Tunku Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Sultan Ibrahim will be tying the knot with former Tampines Rovers Football Club’s marketing manager Dennis Muhammad Abdullah on August 14, the Johor Royal Council announced yesterday.

Council president Datuk Abdul Rahim Ramli said Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar and Permaisuri Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah had consented and given their blessing for the wedding.

“His Royal Highness has consented to state Mufti Datuk Muhammad Tahrir Shamsudin as his official representative to conduct the solemnisation,” he said at a press conference yesterday.

He said that the betrothal ceremony would be held at 10am on August 14 at Istana Bukit Serene followed by the solemnisation ceremony.

He added that the bersanding ceremony will be held at 8pm on the same day in the throne room of the Istana Besar.

Tunku Aminah, who was born on April 8, 1986, is the second of six siblings and the only daughter of Sultan Ibrahim and Raja Zarith.

A shared love of football is said to be one of the cornerstones of the couple’s relationship.

She is the President of the Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) Football Club, which is owned by her brother, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, Dennis, who was born on May 1, 1989, in Lisse, a town near Amsterdam, Holland, was a semi-professional footballer for Lisse and VV Katwijk football clubs.

He worked as the JDT Concept Store and Cafe manager before becoming the marketing manager of Tampines Rovers Football Club in Singapore. Dennis converted to Islam on May 31, 2015, Abdul Rahim said.