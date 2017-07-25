Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Haze

Life

Jessica Chastain to front campaign for Ralph Lauren’s ‘Woman’

Tuesday July 25, 2017
10:10 AM GMT+8

Jessica Chastain is only the second celebrity to front a Ralph Lauren women's fragrance. — AFP picJessica Chastain is only the second celebrity to front a Ralph Lauren women's fragrance. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, July 25 — The American actress, Jessica Chastain, has been picked to front the latest Ralph Lauren women’s fragrance, reports WWD.

“Woman” is the first female fragrance the brand has launched since “Notorious,” released in 2008, which is no longer on sale.

Plus, this is only the second time that Ralph Lauren has enlisted a celebrity to front a women’s fragrance, after Laetitia Casta was chosen as the face of Ralph Lauren’s “Notorious” campaign.

In 2012, Yves Saint Laurent signed up Jessica Chastain to front its “Manifesto” fragrance. The actress is also an ambassador for the Italian fashion house Prada and jewellery house Piaget. — AFP-Relaxnews

