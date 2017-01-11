Jennifer Lopez’s shoe collection to debut this month

A look at the Giuseppe Zanotti x Jennifer Lopez collection. — Picture via Instagram/GiuseppeZanottiLOS ANGELES, Jan 11 — Jennifer Lopez is starting off 2017 on the right foot, with the launch of her high-end shoe collaboration set for later this month.

The star’s debut footwear collection with Italian designer Giuseppe Zanotti, christened #GiuseppexJennifer, will hit the brand’s website and stores on January 23, it has been revealed.

Comprising six different designs, the glamorous collection channels the singer and actress’s flashy personal style. The star piece looks set to be a pair of lace-up, bejewelled stiletto boots in metallic silver teased by the brand, although there is also a pair of gladiator sandals included in the series. Photos released by the star in July, when the announcement was made, saw her trying on a pair of knee-high snakeskin-heeled sandals.

The project marks Zanotti’s first major celebrity collaboration, but it is also Lopez’s first high-end fashion series to date, following a long-standing partnership with the budget retailer Kohl’s, who she designed her first collection for back in 2011. It kicks off what is sure to be a big year for the star, who is reported to have a music collaboration with rapper Drake in the works, as well as a Spanish-language album. Her Las Vegas residency show All I Have will run through October and the second season of her TV show Shades of Blue will premiere on NBC in March. — AFP-Relaxnews