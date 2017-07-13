Jason Wu namesake scent set for launch next month

LOS ANGELES, July 13 — The New York Fashion Week designer is making his fragrance debut with a new eponymous perfume, launching exclusively at all Saks stores in the United States on August 15.

The key ingredient of the new designer women’s fragrance is the rare Jasmine Sambac. A smell Wu says is reminiscent of his childhood in Taiwan, spent picking jasmine flowers from a neighbour’s wall. Other notes include peonies and lily of the valley.

With its boxy glass bottle and round gold cap, the perfume bottle filled with blush coloured scent, will look familiar to Wu fans. The styling in actual fact references the ‘Fragrance box’ clutch, spotted at his Fall 2017 ready-to-wear show.

Commenting on his foray into perfume, one of Jason Wu’s latest Instagram posts read: “This project is so close to my heart and I am so excited to finally share this.”

From next month, the fragrance will retail exclusively at all Saks Fifth Avenue stores for three months, and for the same period in 20 Hudson Bay stores in Canada.

A 3oz eau de parfum will be sold for US$145 (RM623), a body cream for US$80, and a foaming shower oil for US$65, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

Model Lily Aldridge is the face of Jason Wu’s namesake fragrance. The dream team behind the subtle new ad campaign is comprised of fashion photographers Inez and Vinoodh, art director Fabien Baron and stylist Ludivine Poiblanc. — AFP-Relaxnews