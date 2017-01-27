Jasmine Sanders stars in Bulgari campaign

Jasmine Sanders at amfAR Gala Milan 2016. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Jan 27 — Jasmine Sanders has landed a new fashion role, as digital ambassador and muse for Bulgari.

The model and Instagram star is the face of the luxury jewelry company’s latest digital campaign shot by US photographer Michael Avedon, WWD reports.

Sanders is something of a rising star in the fashion industry, having previously featured in publications such as Vogue and Glamour and made catwalk appearances for the likes of Miu Miu alongside Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid.

Last September she was unveiled as the face of Moroccanoil’s new ‘Curl Collection’ campaign.

She told WWD: “Bulgari represents pure Italian luxury. It’s a lifestyle more than a brand—larger than life.” — AFP-Relaxnews