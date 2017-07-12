Japanese ‘express cuts’ barbershop opens first shop outside Asia (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, July 12 ― The vacuuming tells you this isn't your typical barber shop, and it's the opposite of a time suck.

QB House opened its first shop outside Asia last month in New York City, and the big Japanese chain is trying to lure new customers by emphasising hygiene in addition to its trademark express cuts, low price of US$20 (RM85), and no frills ― no shampoo or shave.

Barbers don't re-use brushes because there are no brushes, just combs that they toss out after each cut or give to the customer. Even the nozzles of the vacuums used to suck up loose hairs are replaced after each use.

Ryoji Furuya heads QB's US operations. ― Reuters

QB House opened its first barbershop outside Asia in New York last month. ― Reuters pic