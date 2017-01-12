Last updated Thursday, January 12, 2017 12:13 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

Japan researchers warn of fingerprint theft from ‘peace’ sign

Thursday January 12, 2017
07:47 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Metallica still rocking after 35 yearsThe Edit: Metallica still rocking after 35 years

The Edit: How to see New York in one dayThe Edit: How to see New York in one day

PPBM not divided into Dr M, Muhyiddin factions, says MukhrizPPBM not divided into Dr M, Muhyiddin factions, says Mukhriz

The Edit: SUVs the king of the road in China as drivers shun sedansThe Edit: SUVs the king of the road in China as drivers shun sedans

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A team at Japan's National Institute of Informatics (NII) is raising alarm bells over the popular two-fingered peace sign in photos. — AFP pic A team at Japan's National Institute of Informatics (NII) is raising alarm bells over the popular two-fingered peace sign in photos. — AFP pic TOKYO, Jan 12 — Could flashing the “peace” sign in photos lead to fingerprint data being stolen?

Research by a team at Japan's National Institute of Informatics (NII) says so, raising alarm bells over the popular two-fingered pose.

Fingerprint recognition technology is becoming widely available to verify identities, such as when logging on to smartphones, tablets and laptop computers.

Bu the proliferation of mobile devices with high-quality cameras and social media sites where photographs can be easily posted is raising the risk of personal information being leaked, reports said.

The NII researchers were able to copy fingerprints based on photos taken by a digital camera three metres (nine feet) away from the subject.

“Just by casually making a peace sign in front of a camera, fingerprints can become widely available,” NII researcher Isao Echizen told the Sankei Shimbun newspaper for an article published Monday.

“Fingerprint data can be recreated if fingerprints are in focus with strong lighting in a picture,” Echizen also told Yomiuri TV.

He added that advanced technology was not necessary and anyone could easily copy fingerprints.

But NII says it has developed a transparent film containing titanium oxide that can be attached to fingers to hide their prints, the reports said.

The film prevents identity theft but does not interfere with fingerprints being effective in identity verification, the Sankei Shimbun reported.

But the technology would not be ready for another two years, the paper said. — AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline