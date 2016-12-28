Last updated Wednesday, December 28, 2016 11:55 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

Japan prepares to usher in the ‘Year of the Rooster’ (VIDEO)

Wednesday December 28, 2016
12:52 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Football legend Paul Gascoigne in hospital after ‘alcohol-fuelled fight’ at hotelFootball legend Paul Gascoigne in hospital after ‘alcohol-fuelled fight’ at hotel

The Edit: Do you dare eat spicy bunny brains in Sichuan?The Edit: Do you dare eat spicy bunny brains in Sichuan?

The Edit: ‘Rogue One’ passes US$300m on black day for ‘Star Wars’The Edit: ‘Rogue One’ passes US$300m on black day for ‘Star Wars’

ProjekMMO: Nana yakin bakat Tajul mampu saingi Achik SpinProjekMMO: Nana yakin bakat Tajul mampu saingi Achik Spin

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Roosters were cradled by ceremony organisers to welcome in the Year of the Rooster. — Screen capture from ReutersRoosters were cradled by ceremony organisers to welcome in the Year of the Rooster. — Screen capture from ReutersOSAKA, Dec 28 — Monkeys and roosters took to the stage in Japan’s western city of Osaka yesterday for a handover ceremony to welcome in a new Chinese zodiac year.

Unlike much of Asia, Japan celebrates New Year according to the western calendar.

Monkeys were carried onto the stage on the shoulders of traditional Japanese ‘kabuki’ actors, to bid farewell to the Year of the Monkey.

Meanwhile roosters were cradled by ceremony organisers to welcome in the Year of the Rooster.

Elsewhere in Asia, countries such as China and South Korea will welcome in the Year of the Rooster on their Lunar New Year, which falls on January 28 2017. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline