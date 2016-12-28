Japan prepares to usher in the ‘Year of the Rooster’ (VIDEO)

Roosters were cradled by ceremony organisers to welcome in the Year of the Rooster. — Screen capture from ReutersOSAKA, Dec 28 — Monkeys and roosters took to the stage in Japan’s western city of Osaka yesterday for a handover ceremony to welcome in a new Chinese zodiac year.

Unlike much of Asia, Japan celebrates New Year according to the western calendar.

Monkeys were carried onto the stage on the shoulders of traditional Japanese ‘kabuki’ actors, to bid farewell to the Year of the Monkey.

Meanwhile roosters were cradled by ceremony organisers to welcome in the Year of the Rooster.

Elsewhere in Asia, countries such as China and South Korea will welcome in the Year of the Rooster on their Lunar New Year, which falls on January 28 2017. — Reuters