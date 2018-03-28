Jake Gyllenhaal is Cartier’s new campaign star

Jake Gyllenhaal is the face of the Santos de Cartier watch. — Handout via AFPPARIS, March 28 — Jake Gyllenhaal has landed himself a new role as the face of a luxury watch.

The Donnie Darko and Stronger star has been snapped up by Cartier to front an upcoming campaign for its ‘Santos de Cartier’ watch, the brand has announced.

“Integrity, dedication and boundless curiosity: Jake Gyllenhaal embodies the Santos de Cartier man,” read a Cartier statement addressing the news. “A man who commits utterly and does nothing by halves. A man who defines fearless as honest and true to himself.”

The campaign will take the form of a short film set to be released this spring in movie theatres and online, according to WWD.

The move is the latest high-profile fashion collaboration for Gyllenhaal, who took on a starring role in a TV campaign for the fragrance ‘Eternity Calvin Klein’ in October of last year. The black and white clip, which was created in close collaboration with the Hollywood star, centred on a mother and father playing separately with their daughter, while teaching her the words to the e e cummings poem, “I carry your heart with me.” — AFP-Relaxnews