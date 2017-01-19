Jaeger-LeCoultre updates its ‘Rendez-Vous’ collection

The Jaeger-LeCoultre ‘Rendez-Vous Sonatina Large’ watch. ― AFP picGENEVA, Jan 19 ― Just in time for this year’s SIHH (Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie) luxury watch fair in Geneva, January 16-20, 2017, Swiss watchmaker Jaeger-LeCoultre has revealed a selection of elegant, sophisticated and feminine new additions for its “Rendez-Vous” collection.

Five years after launching its “Rendez-Vous” line, Jaeger-LeCoultre is revamping this range of stylishly feminine wristwatches with a set of new additions. Bringing new functions, new colours, new materials and new sizes, the various versions of this now iconic watch have been designed to suit the diverse facets and different moments in the lives of women.

Rendez-Vous Sonatina Large

Jaeger-LeCoultre introduces a new function to the world of women’s watches with the “Rendez-Vous Sonatina Large”. Equipped with a self-winding mechanical manufacture movement, the watch has classic hours, minutes and seconds functions, plus a day/night indicator and an alarm. It also gets a rendez-vous indicator in the form of a star, reminding the wearer when they have an important event to remember with a single chime.

In grey or rose gold depending on the version, the 38.2mm case is finished with an amethyst or silver-coloured guilloché dial and a bezel set with brilliant-cut diamonds.

Rendez-Vous Night & Day Large and Medium

The “Rendez-Vous Night & Day Large” has a 38.2mm case ― a first for this range ― and lets the wearer change the strap as often as their mood thanks to a special tool-free system. Available in 18-carat rose gold or steel, the watch comes in versions with or without diamonds and with a silver-coloured guilloché and grained dial. It has hours, minutes and seconds functions plus a day/night indicator.

The new “Rendez-Vous Night & Day Medium” has a 34mm yellow gold case. This precious metal, a symbol of grandeur and elegance, is accompanied by a silver-coloured guilloché and grained dial, accentuating the shine of the bezel (which isn’t diamond-set). Also equipped with a self-winding movement, this model has hours, minutes and seconds functions plus a day/night indicator.

The new models are on show at SIHH, Geneva, Switzerland which runs through January 20. ― AFP-Relaxnews