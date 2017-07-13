Jaeger-LeCoultre brings Art Deco inspiration to new Reverso One Duetto watch

The new ‘Reverso One Duetto Jewellery’ watch from Jaeger-LeCoultre. — AFP picZURICH, July 13 — The Swiss watchmaker has revealed a new take on its “Reverso One Duetto Jewellery” watch, showcasing the expertise of its artisan jewellers and watchmakers. The design of this new 18-carat rose gold model is directly inspired by the Art Deco style of the 1920s and 1930s.

Jaeger-LeCoultre’s iconic timepiece, the Reverso, stands apart in the watch market thanks to its swivel case. This can flip 180 degrees to show the time on a different dial, often with a different design. This new “Reverso One Duetto Jewellery” has been designed in 18-carat rose gold, reinforcing the watch’s feminine side and showcasing a new form of elegance.

Inspired by Art Deco style, the new watch has a rose gold strap with geometric lozenge-shaped links. This graphic motif is also used on the rear dial. The front dial, on the other hand, features an elegant face in Bali mother-of-pearl with Arabic numerals, as if painted by hand.

This being a high jewellery timepiece, the watch case, dial, gadroons and strap are all set with brilliant-cut diamonds of different sizes. In total, there are 460 diamonds on this new “Reverso One Duetto Jewelry” watch.

The watch is equipped with the Jaeger-LeCoultre 844 calibre, a mechanical self-winding manufacture movement, assembled and decorated by hand, offering a power reserve of up to 38 hours. The watch has hours and minutes functions. — AFP-Relaxnews