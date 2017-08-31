Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Jackie Chan joins fight to end pangolin trade (VIDEO)

Thursday August 31, 2017
11:46 AM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 ― With Malaysia stepping up efforts to ban the hunting of pangolins, martial arts superstar Jackie Chan has lent his support to the campaign against consuming the endangered animal.

Appearing in a new public service announcement for WildAid and The Nature Conservancy, the movie star is seen training a trio of pangolins to use kung fu to defend themselves from poachers in the 47-second video clip.

Chan also calls on viewers to opt against eating pangolin meat or using their scales for traditional medicine.  

The “Kung Fu Pangolin” campaign will appear on billboards in China and Vietnam, the two largest pangolin consuming nations in Asia.Jackie Chan trains a trio of pangolins to use kung fu to defend themselves from poachers.Jackie Chan trains a trio of pangolins to use kung fu to defend themselves from poachers.

