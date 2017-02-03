Ivanka Trump shares clip of daughter singing CNY song in Mandarin

WASHINGTON, Feb 3 — Donald Trump's ties with China might be a bit tetchy but it hasn't stopped his family from celebrating Chinese New Year.

The US president’s daughter Ivanka shared a video on Instagram of her five-year-old daughter Arabella singing a “Happy New Year” song in Mandarin while holding a red dragon puppet.

“Arabella singing a song she learned for #ChineseNewYear. Wishing everyone an amazing year to come during these days of celebration!” Ivanka wrote.

Arabella singing a song she learned for #ChineseNewYear. Wishing everyone an amazing year to come during these days of celebration. 新年快乐！ A video posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Feb 2, 2017 at 4:30am PST

In November 2012, Ivanka told the South China Morning Post that her daughter was studying Mandarin with a Chinese nanny.

Last year, she shared a similar video of Arabella singing a new year song to usher in the year of the monkey.

Arabella is the eldest child of Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, a real estate investor and developer, publisher, and senior advisor to his father-in-law. They have two other children, Joseph and Theodore, aged three years and 10 months, respectively.