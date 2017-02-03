Last updated Friday, February 03, 2017 1:19 pm GMT+8

Ivanka Trump shares clip of daughter singing CNY song in Mandarin

Friday February 3, 2017
12:37 PM GMT+8

Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner arrive at the swearing-in of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States in Washington January 20, 2017. — Reuters picIvanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner arrive at the swearing-in of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States in Washington January 20, 2017. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, Feb 3 — Donald Trump’s ties with China might be a bit tetchy but it hasn’t stopped his family from celebrating Chinese New Year.

The US president’s daughter Ivanka shared a video on Instagram of her five-year-old daughter Arabella singing a “Happy New Year” song in Mandarin while holding a red dragon puppet.

“Arabella singing a song she learned for #ChineseNewYear. Wishing everyone an amazing year to come during these days of celebration!” Ivanka wrote.

In November 2012, Ivanka told the South China Morning Post that her daughter was studying Mandarin with a Chinese nanny.

Last year, she shared a similar video of Arabella singing a new year song to usher in the year of the monkey.

Arabella is the eldest child of Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, a real estate investor and developer, publisher, and senior advisor to his father-in-law. They have two other children, Joseph and Theodore, aged three years and 10 months, respectively.

