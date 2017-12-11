It’s Shopee’s birthday and you’re getting the gifts

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Beat the clock, Spin to Win, online auctions, vouchers, rewards and deals galore; the carnival beckons, and you don’t even have to leave the comfort of your home to join in the fun!

Popular e-commerce platform Shopee has just turned two and is throwing a party with deals galore and discounts aplenty, promising to excite all who stop by.

In just two years since its debut on the e-commerce space, Shopee has achieved significant growth in its seven markets across Taiwan and South-east Asia, including Malaysia, boasting about 80 million downloads, over 180 million active listings by more than four million sellers, 5,000 leading brands and distributors.

Celebrations began on December 1, featuring massive promotions across over six million products! And the countdown has begun for the grand finale.

12.12 — that’s the special date to look out for. Shopee promises exclusive discounts of up to 92 per cent for items from top brands, lowest price guarantee on over 150,000 items, and a host of other birthday treats.

Get an additional 10 per cent off by using the facilities of one of its seven bank partners — Ambank, CIMB, Citibank, Hong Leong Bank, Maybank, Public Bank and RHB.

There’s something magical about repeating numbers in dates and online retailers have been capitalising on that, with much success.

Besides the 11.11 Shopee Super Sale, Shopee has also generated huge success in its recent 9.9 Mobile Shopping Day.

According to Shopee Regional Managing Director Ian Ho, Shopee saw more than three-fold increase in orders and five times increase in site traffic within 24 hours.

Shopee’s next big sale event starts on 12.12, and will run for three days. Playing on the number 12, the event will feature RM12 shocking deals, which translate to discounts of up to 90 per cent!

What you can expect

Online Auctions (Dec 12-14)

Bid for a host of items, including LG TV, Oppo mobile phones, Sony headphones and more, from just RM12.

Two time slots (11am-12pm and 1pm-3pm) on Shopee’s official account, Shopee Mamak!

RM12 Shocking Sale (Dec 12-14)

The best of the best deals platform-wide, featuring a special collection of RM12 deals.

Five time slots (12am, 8am, 12pm, 4pm, 8pm).

Beat the Clock (Dec 12)

Special high-value vouchers worth up to RM500,000 up for grabs.

Vouchers unleashed six times a day (12am, 8am, 12pm, 3 pm, 8pm and 10pm).

Spin to Win (Now to Dec 14)

Spin to Win in the app to walk away with Shopee vouchers and Shopee coins worth a total of RM500,000.

Come back and spin every day.

Spend & Win this December

Hawaii Holiday Trip & iPhone X — Stand a chance to win a trip for two to Honolulu, Hawaii worth RM15,000 and an iPhone X worth RM5,500 if you spend at least RM100 through FPX online banking throughout December 2017. Prizes worth a total of RM50,000 up for grabs.

Winners will be announced in January 2018.

Free Shipping (Dec 12)

With just a minimum spend of RM20.

And there are special treats for Malay Mail readers.

Just download the Shopee app from the App Store or Google Play, if you don’t already have it, and use the codes below at the checkout page.

Code: MMSALE

Get RM11 off your purchase with minimum RM60 spend. Applicable to Preferred Sellers and Official Shops on Shopee.

Code: MAIL1

Purchase best-selling items for RM1 only (only for new Shopee users).

Download Shopee App.

Visit Shopee here.