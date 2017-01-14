Last updated Saturday, January 14, 2017 12:32 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

It’s a boy! Polar bear born in Berlin gets first check-up (VIDEO)

Saturday January 14, 2017
10:40 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: It’s over at last! Depp and Heard divorce finalisedThe Edit: It’s over at last! Depp and Heard divorce finalised

Hundreds stranded after US ends lenient immigration policyHundreds stranded after US ends lenient immigration policy

The Edit: Robots will take over jobsThe Edit: Robots will take over jobs

The Edit: Singapore Motorshow ‘17The Edit: Singapore Motorshow ‘17

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A handout picture of a male polar bear cup, made available by Tierpark Berlin on January 13, 2017 shows the cub in his enclosure after its first examination, January 12, 2017. ― Tierpark Berlin handout via ReutersA handout picture of a male polar bear cup, made available by Tierpark Berlin on January 13, 2017 shows the cub in his enclosure after its first examination, January 12, 2017. ― Tierpark Berlin handout via ReutersBERLIN, Jan 14 ― A polar bear cub born at Berlin’s Tierpark zoo two months ago is a male, the park said yesterday.

The cub was born on Nov. 3, but staff at the zoo were only able to separate it from its mother, Tonja, to carry out its first examination on Thursday, after spending weeks gradually approaching the den to gain her trust.

“The little one did really well and was very curious,” zoo director Andreas Knieriem, who carried out the five-minute examination with a zookeeper and a vet, said in a statement.

The zoo said on its website that the young bear was 67 cm (26.5 inches) long from nose to tail and weighed 4.6 kg (10.1 lb).

The park is now searching for a name, with a local radio station and newspapers collecting suggestions.

The cub has big pawprints to fill.

In 2006, Knut, a polar bear born at Berlin’s other zoo, the Zoological Garden, became the centre of an international media frenzy when he was reared by keepers after being rejected by his mother. He died prematurely in 2011. ― Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline