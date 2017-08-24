Italian luxury labels auctioning tickets for Milan Fashion Week

Models present creations by Italian designer Versace's Versus label during the 2017 Spring/Summer catwalk show at London Fashion Week in London on September 17, 2016. — AFP pic MILAN, Aug 24 — A raft of Italian designer brands, including Versace, Giorgio Armani and Salvatore Ferragamo, have committed to auctioning tickets for their forthcoming fashion shows as part of a fresh charity movement.

The initiative, in collaboration with the Charity Stars web site, runs until September 8 and will see several tickets to a range of fashion shows and events sold off to the highest bidder, with the money to be donated to a series of charitable foundations, selected by the fashion labels.

Among some of the most high-profile passes on offer are two tickets to the Versace show on Sept. 22, plus a meet-and-greet with Santo Versace; double-pass tickets to the Giorgio Armani, Alberta Ferretti, Tod’s and No. 21 shows; and passes to the Salvatore Ferragamo after-show cocktail and party, which will be hosted to celebrate the brand’s new women’s fragrance.

The move comes as the brands prepare for Milan Fashion Week, which will kick off on September 20 and runs until September 26, 2017 (via WWD). — AFP-Relaxnews