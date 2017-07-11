Israeli designer challenges language divide with hybrid letters (VIDEO)

Typography designer Liron Lavi Turkenich began fusing letters together creating a hybrid writing system she calls 'Aravit'. — Screen capture via Reuters videoJERUSALEM, July 11 — In Israel, language is one of most visual representations of the split between the nation’s jewish and arabic populations. Signs advertise goods in both Hebrew and Arabic.

Like many Israelis, Liron Lavi Turkenich, had paid little attention to the Arabic writing on shops and street signs.

But the typography designer then began to develop an interest in the shapes of the letters she could not read, and wanted to bridge the gap between the two languages.

She began fusing letters together creating a hybrid writing system she calls “Aravit”. A combination of Arabic and Herbew in the same word.

“I thought that maybe by this I could send a message that will imply on what I am thinking. We live here anyway side by side, we still need to have our own culture and our own thoughts but we should not ignore the other side which is always present and this is the same way in the letters, you read the language that you feel most comfortable with but you don’t ignore the other one because it is attached to it, it is anyways there together,” Turkenich said.

The 32-year-old hopes the symbol of cultural fusion can increase respect between the two communities.

“I don’t know if it will bring peace but I am very hopeful that at least it can make an effect to what people think and how people feel and yes maybe it will become something that will be an action and a good action.” — Reuters