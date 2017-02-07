Last updated Tuesday, February 07, 2017 11:39 am GMT+8

Israel zoo announces rare white rhino birth

Tuesday February 7, 2017
Rami, a two-week-old white rhinoceros, is pictured with his mother, eight-year-old Rihanna, on February 6, 2017 at the Ramat Gan Safari zoo near the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv. — AFP picRami, a two-week-old white rhinoceros, is pictured with his mother, eight-year-old Rihanna, on February 6, 2017 at the Ramat Gan Safari zoo near the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv. — AFP picJERUSALEM, Feb 7 — A zoo in central Israel yesterday announced the rare birth of a white rhinoceros, an endangered species.

Rami, a male, was born several days ago in the Ramat Gan zoological centre and safari park following an 18-month pregnancy, spokeswoman Sagit Horowitz said.

Rihanna, his seven-and-a-half-year-old mother originally from South Africa, mated with four-year-old Atari in the 100-hectare park.

Rihanna belongs to the southern white rhinoceros subspecies native to southern Africa, of which some 20,000 remain globally.

The white rhinoceros is threatened by poaching and a protection programme has been set up in Europe, a statement from the zoo said.

There are 14 rhinos in Ramat Gan, it added. — AFP

