Is Zendaya the next big celebrity fashion influencer?

Zendaya attends a Michael Kors show at New York Fashion Week, Instagram 2018. — Reuters picNEW YORK, March 30 — Celebrity fashion choices can often make or break a trend and offer a significant boost to fashion labels around the world.

But who are the up-and-coming stars with the most fashion clout?

According to global fashion platform Lyst, a generation of young stars has been creating some serious impact for luxury and everyday brands since the start of 2018.

The brand’s “Young Fashion Influencers Report” has named and ranked what it believes to be the top five emerging young fashion influencers generating searches and sales across 12,000 online stores.

Topping the list is actress, singer and style icon Zendaya, who counts an Instagram following of 49.4 million people.

The 21-year-old sparked a 43 per cent increase in searches for ‘red tracksuit’ in the 24 hours following her appearance at Michael Kors’ New York Fashion Week show wearing just that outfit, while her new clothing collaboration with Boohoo has seen searches for the brand go up by 18 per cent.

Fourteen-year-old actress Millie Bobby Brown, comes in at second place, with Lyst reporting that searches for the luxury brand Calvin Klein have been steadily increasing since the Stranger Things star’s debut campaign for the label last year.

Her red carpet appearance at this year’s SAG Awards led to a 31 per cent increase in searches for ‘pink calvin klein dress’ the following day.

Singer Camila Cabello checks in at third place.

The 21-year-old has an Instagram following of 18.1 million, and has been inspiring shoppers with her off-duty style. A Givenchy coat she wore during London fashion week sparked a 32 per cent increase in searches for “tanned leather coats”‘ week on week, while a mustard yellow Topshop jumper she recently wore in Japan sold out online almost immediately.

Supermodel Kaia Gerber has dominated the fashion industry over the past few months, so it is no surprise to see her on the list, placed in fourth position.

The 16-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford may only boast 3.1 million Instagram followers, but her influence remains strong -- searches for Chrome Hearts increased 11 per cent in February, a week after she was spotted wearing a hoodie by the brand in Milan, and after she rocked a pair of green tartan trousers in Paris last January, there were more than 1,000 searches for similar items.

Rounding out the list is actress Bella Thorne, whose choice to wear a Pamella Roland embroidered corset this month lead to a 15 per cent week on week increase in searches for the brand. The 20-year-old also possibly drove up views of ‘red leather trousers’ by 4 per cent after wearing the garment in January. — AFP-Relaxnews