Is cruelty-free makeup the next major beauty trend?

Forty-three per cent of participants said they would stop using a brand if it decided to start testing on animals. — Istock.com pic via AFPPARIS, March 30 — Over one-third of women prefer to buy beauty products from cruelty-free brands, according to new data.

A survey by online makeup and beauty app platform Perfect365 has revealed that 36 per cent of users only support brands that do not test on animals.

The results, which came from 15,000 women that use the app, also revealed that 24 per cent of women claim to use the official website of animal rights organisation Peta to research brands that specifically use only cruelty-free manufacturing methods.

A total of 43 per cent of participants said they would stop using a brand if it decided to start testing on animals.

“Based on our recent user survey, data seems to suggest a large per centage of the younger generation of women are expressing concerns about the testing of beauty products on animals,” said Cara Harbor, Perfect365 Director of Marketing, in a statement. “While animal testing has remained mostly unregulated, this study shows it is something beauty brands will really need to think about moving forward to meet consumer demands.”

Respondents were asked to name their favourite cruelty-free brands, with BlendSmart and PÜR The Complexion Authority both proving popular among users.

As a result, Perfect365 has collaborated with the two brands, meaning users will be able to virtually test out looks using their products. Beauty fans will get the chance to digitally test three exclusive makeup looks and multiple tutorials created using PÜR products, as well as trying out one look from BlendSmart, which is the first rotating mechanical makeup brush to mimic the motion of makeup artists.

“Cruelty-free” has become something of a buzzword in the cosmetics industry over the past few years, with major brands increasingly eliminating animal testing from their procedures. Labels that have adopted the strategy include The Body Shop, Kat Von D, Urban Decay, Charlotte Tilbury and Glossier, to name just a few. — AFP-Relaxnews