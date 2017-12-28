Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

Irish coastal village hosts annual beach horse races

Thursday December 28, 2017
08:23 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Gay Singapore doctor’s bid to adopt son born via surrogacy rejectedGay Singapore doctor’s bid to adopt son born via surrogacy rejected

The Edit: Warning for weekend warriorsThe Edit: Warning for weekend warriors

Homemade bomb blast at Russian supermart leaves 10 injuredHomemade bomb blast at Russian supermart leaves 10 injured

Sterling’s goal makes it an amazing 18th straight win for CitySterling’s goal makes it an amazing 18th straight win for City

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Runners and riders participate in the Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races in the County Kerry village of Ballyheigue, Ireland, December 27, 2017. — Reuters picRunners and riders participate in the Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races in the County Kerry village of Ballyheigue, Ireland, December 27, 2017. — Reuters picBALLYHEIGUE, Dec 28 — On a rugged stretch of beach in Ireland’s southwest, the residents of Ballyheigue braved the wild winds from the Atlantic coast yesterday for the annual Christmas horse races.

The winds halted proceedings briefly on a bitterly cold day in County Kerry but the tide stayed out and all eight races took place on the temporary track that locals say first hosted the event back in the 1850s.

“It’s a tradition more than anything. Tradition is very important to Irish people,” said 70-year-old Donal O’Sullivan.

O’Sullivan, from Listowel, was one of the volunteers that helped prepare the beach to host the picturesque meeting watched by hundreds.

A tractor was used to help clear seaweed, while others put up sound systems and racing posts to create a course for the horses and jockeys, who were as young as 11 and travelled from around the country to take part.

“It means a lot to the area at this time of year where it gives a bit of enjoyment to people who are home on holidays and of course it leaves a few pounds in the village for the day,” O’Sullivan added. — Reuters

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline