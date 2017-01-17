Iris Law, daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost, is face of Burberry Beauty (VIDEO)

Iris Law is Burberry Beauty's new ambassador. ― YouTube/ Burberry picNEW YORK, Jan 17 ― At just 16 years old, Iris Law ― daughter of actors Jude Law and Sadie Frost ― has been announced as the new face of Burberry Beauty.

For her first global modelling campaign, Iris Law has jumped in at the top. On January 16, Burberry revealed that the English no-longer-aspiring model, previously known predominantly for her famous parents, is the new face of Burberry Liquid Lip Velvet, the brand’s latest beauty launch.

In a YouTube video, Burberry announced Iris’ new role as Burberry Beauty ambassador alongside its new collection of 14 “statement-making matte lip colour[s] featuring a whipped texture” which, according to eonline, has already sold out of 8 of the shades on www.sephora.com since its release earlier in January. ― AFP-Relaxnews