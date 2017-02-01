Irina Shayk is the face of Missoni’s summer campaign

Irina Shayk fronts the Missoni summer 2017 campaign. — Picture via InstagramMILAN, Feb 1 — The Italian label has picked the famous Russian model and Tim Dibble to front its summer 2017 campaign.

The campaign, which marks the 20th anniversary of Angela Missoni at the helm of the label’s creative direction, was shot at the designer’s summer residence in Puntaldia on the Italian island of Sardinia.

The ads, shot by Harley Weir, reflect the brand’s unique personality with colourful, floral and Mediterranean themes. The brand’s signature stripes and geometric patterns feature once again, with the association and superimposition of different styles and materials.

See the campaign here. — AFP-Relaxnews