Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

iParrot: Cockatiel mimics iPhone ringtone whenever owner leaves (VIDEO)

Friday December 22, 2017
10:34 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

ProjekMMO: Buaya tembaga sesat naik ke darat ditangkapProjekMMO: Buaya tembaga sesat naik ke darat ditangkap

The Edit: Learn all about Fugeelah accessories by refugee childrenThe Edit: Learn all about Fugeelah accessories by refugee children

The Edit: Chef Massimo’s latest venture features free food from made scrapsThe Edit: Chef Massimo’s latest venture features free food from made scraps

Muslims forbidden from joining Jonghyun candlelight vigil, Perak mufti saysMuslims forbidden from joining Jonghyun candlelight vigil, Perak mufti says

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

NEW YORK, Dec 22 — This sweet cockatiel has perfected the art of getting its owner’s attention: by imitating an iPhone.

Viemo user Ben Pluimer posted a video earlier this week which shows his friend’s pet parrot perform a spot-on rendition of the iPhone default ringtone.

According to Pluimer, the bird, named Lucky, mimics the melody whenever he feels upset, especially when his owner gets ready to leave the house.

Lucky mimics the melody whenever he feels upset, especially when his owner gets ready to leave the house.Lucky mimics the melody whenever he feels upset, especially when his owner gets ready to leave the house.

“Whenever Lucky gets upset, he sings an Apple ringtone. It usually happens when they tie their shoes to get ready to leave the house. It’s adorable, and also pitch perfect.”

It’s the cutest thing you’ll see all week.

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline