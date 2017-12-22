iParrot: Cockatiel mimics iPhone ringtone whenever owner leaves (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Dec 22 — This sweet cockatiel has perfected the art of getting its owner’s attention: by imitating an iPhone.

Viemo user Ben Pluimer posted a video earlier this week which shows his friend’s pet parrot perform a spot-on rendition of the iPhone default ringtone.

According to Pluimer, the bird, named Lucky, mimics the melody whenever he feels upset, especially when his owner gets ready to leave the house.

“Whenever Lucky gets upset, he sings an Apple ringtone. It usually happens when they tie their shoes to get ready to leave the house. It’s adorable, and also pitch perfect.”

It’s the cutest thing you’ll see all week.