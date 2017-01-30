Interview with Let’s Ride’s Steph Nieman: Cycling will be the next yoga

Portrait of Steph Nieman. — AFP pic

PARIS, Jan 30 — After making her name at fashionable New York spin studios such as SoulCycle, FlyWheel, and Peloton, spinning instructor Steph Nieman helped co-found new Paris spin studio Let’s Ride in early 2016.

With Let’s Ride set to celebrate its one year anniversary next month, we talk to Steph on how New Yorkers and Parisians work out, the fitness trends to look out for this year, and her own secret for a healthier and happier life.

What attracted you to spinning and motivated you to pursue a career in this particular area of fitness?

When I was living in New York I started to attend classes at SoulCycle as a way of keeping fit. It felt like a community there which I liked, and the teaching style was like acting — the career I was trying to pursue at the time — as you create a journey of emotions, dance movements, and inspirations.

So I decided to become a coach with SoulCycle and do their training. And I loved it so much I thought — I could do this all the time! So I decided to give up acting all together and pursue a career in spinning. I then went on to work at studios such as FlyWheel and Peloton before coming to Paris to help open Let’s Ride.

How do fitness trends in Paris differ to those in New York?

There is definitely a difference. New Yorkers are very into their fitness but it is really starting to take off in Paris now too — people are moving out of the gym, trying different classes, and even trying more early morning classes. New Yorkers will get up to attend a class at 5am. They don’t do that here in Paris but I am seeing more and more people at our 7:30am class — and they work really hard!

What do you think will be the big new fitness trends this year?

Cycling will not go out of style — in fact I think it will be like the next yoga, it just won’t fade. It’s only just hit Paris meaning it’s really only just hit France and will be booming from now on.

I also think workouts will start moving outside of the gym and people will attend more dedicated studios for fitness. Big gyms are more impersonal and is a bigger sense of community in the studios which I think people will look for.

What are your favorite pre- and post-workout snacks, especially to carry around in your gym bag when heading to and from your spinning class?

I love Brennos bars, they’re all raw ingredients and really sustain you and Let’s Ride is one of the few places in Paris to sell them, or something like a banana. And afterwards a green juice with a little natural sugar like pineapple or orange to help with low blood sugar and any lightheadedness after the workout. And then of course a meal.

What is your own daily/weekly workout routine?

Spinning and yoga and at the moment I’m also training for the Paris half marathon — my first one!

And finally, what is your own approach to a healthier, fitter, and happier life?

You have to be happy with yourself first so find the time for something — whether it be meditation or a long run or Let’s Ride or yoga — where you can look inward every day. I think that’s very important. Also taking care of your body. And have people in your life that you care about and vice versa. That’s kind of the basics. But it really begins with your spirit. — AFP-Relaxnews