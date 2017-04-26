Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

Internet mocks McDonald’s new designer ‘dystopian’ uniforms (VIDEO)

Wednesday April 26, 2017
10:09 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Perform, eat or just chill at Kuching’s Sanjuro CafePerform, eat or just chill at Kuching’s Sanjuro Cafe

Couple who abused elderly man at Singapore food centre arrestedCouple who abused elderly man at Singapore food centre arrested

Guardiola-Mourinho rivalry to the fore in ‘game of the season’Guardiola-Mourinho rivalry to the fore in ‘game of the season’

The Edit: Saudi novelist wins prize for Arab fictionThe Edit: Saudi novelist wins prize for Arab fiction

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The new McDonald’s uniforms were reimagined by two influential American designers-to-the-stars Waraire Boswell and Bindu Rivas. — AFP picThe new McDonald’s uniforms were reimagined by two influential American designers-to-the-stars Waraire Boswell and Bindu Rivas. — AFP picNEW YORK, April 26 — The fashion police on Twitter is skewering McDonald’s new staff uniforms, calling the grey and black motif depressingly dystopian Hunger Games rip-offs.

The critiques have been coming fast and furious on social media for the new McDonald’s uniforms, which were designed by two influential American designers-to-the-stars Waraire Boswell and Bindu Rivas.

While McDonald’s calls the “collection” modern and contemporary, the internet had other things to say about the new look which will be seen on the chain’s 850,000 restaurant employees across the US this month.

From evil Star Wars employees, to characters out of the Hunger Games, the internet has been blasting the new monochrome uniforms as creepily dystopian.

“I don’t like. They look like henchmen uniforms. Like everyone is working for a evil mastermind,” said one critic on Twitter.

“Irony: @McDonalds ripping off Hunger Games costume design for new uniforms,” reads another.

Some found similarities to characters from Logan’s Run, and others still to 1984.

McDonald’s says that more than 70 per cent of restaurant employees surveyed liked the new uniforms, for providing a “modern image.”

“Our new collections focus on comfort, fit, functionality and contemporary professionalism, delivering a uniform that crew and managers will feel comfortable to work in and proud to wear,” said Jez Langhorn, McDonald’s Senior Director of HR. “Beyond that, it’s another step in the company’s continuous effort to raise the bar by investing in people and improving the restaurant experience with a focus on hospitality.”

Watch how McDonald’s uniforms have changed over the years in this Twitter video. — AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline