Internet mocks McDonald’s new designer ‘dystopian’ uniforms (VIDEO)

The new McDonald’s uniforms were reimagined by two influential American designers-to-the-stars Waraire Boswell and Bindu Rivas. — AFP picNEW YORK, April 26 — The fashion police on Twitter is skewering McDonald’s new staff uniforms, calling the grey and black motif depressingly dystopian Hunger Games rip-offs.

The critiques have been coming fast and furious on social media for the new McDonald’s uniforms, which were designed by two influential American designers-to-the-stars Waraire Boswell and Bindu Rivas.

While McDonald’s calls the “collection” modern and contemporary, the internet had other things to say about the new look which will be seen on the chain’s 850,000 restaurant employees across the US this month.

From evil Star Wars employees, to characters out of the Hunger Games, the internet has been blasting the new monochrome uniforms as creepily dystopian.

“I don’t like. They look like henchmen uniforms. Like everyone is working for a evil mastermind,” said one critic on Twitter.

“Irony: @McDonalds ripping off Hunger Games costume design for new uniforms,” reads another.

Some found similarities to characters from Logan’s Run, and others still to 1984.

McDonald’s says that more than 70 per cent of restaurant employees surveyed liked the new uniforms, for providing a “modern image.”

“Our new collections focus on comfort, fit, functionality and contemporary professionalism, delivering a uniform that crew and managers will feel comfortable to work in and proud to wear,” said Jez Langhorn, McDonald’s Senior Director of HR. “Beyond that, it’s another step in the company’s continuous effort to raise the bar by investing in people and improving the restaurant experience with a focus on hospitality.”

Watch how McDonald’s uniforms have changed over the years in this Twitter video. — AFP-Relaxnews

Check out how our uniforms have changed over the years to keep our teams looking and feeling their best! #TBT pic.twitter.com/pCcRwaM6B4 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) April 20, 2017