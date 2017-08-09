Instagram summer fashion: Rihanna sexier than ever at the 2017 Crop Over festival

Rihanna in carnival costume in Barbados. — AFP picNEW YORK, Aug 9 — Far from the catwalks, photoshoots and gyms, models and other fashion big names have flown to the four corners of the planet for a brief moment of peace before the tumult of Fashion Week in September. And there’s no better moment to analyse their looks and make-up now that the spotlights are off. Having returned to her native island, Barbadian singer Rihanna chose to share a super-hot look on her Instagram account for the 2017 Crop Over festival.

Colour, feathers, glitzy costume jewellery and very little in the way of fabric: Rihanna pulled out all the stops for her participation in the 2017 edition of the Crop Over festival in Barbados. The singer of Work chose a highly colourful carnival costume to delight her many fans, who will appreciate just how sexy she looks.

In the photo published on her Instagram account, Rihanna is clad only in a G-string and an extremely low-cut brassiere decorated with beads and coloured stones, which she wears along with matching epaulettes and a pair of beaded fishnet stockings. These details are complemented by a set of feathery wings, an outsize necklace and a jewelled hair accessory.

As for make-up, the singer opted to highlight her eyes with XXL lashes, and her mouth with a generous coating of lip gloss. She also chose a mermaid look for her hair which is dyed in a shade of turquoise that perfectly matches her nail polish. The final touch is beads placed on her forehead, which accompany the movement of her bangs.

There’s no doubt this photo, which has already caused a stir on social networks, will prompt a feverish response from the singer’s multitude of fans. Having worked with fashion houses since 2011, Rihanna plans to present her next Fenty Puma collection during New York Fashion Week in September 2017. — AFP-Relaxnews