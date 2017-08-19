Instagram summer fashion: Imaan Hammam’s ultra-chic beach look

Imaan Hammam’s summery chic look is perfect for a Capri vacation. — Handout via AFPPARIS, Aug 19 — Far from the catwalks, photoshoots, and gyms, models and other fashion big names have flown to the four corners of the planet for a brief moment of peace before the tumult of fashion weeks in September. And there’s no better moment to analyse their looks and makeup now that the spotlights are off. After a stint on Mykonos, a destination favoured by many of her catwalk colleagues, Dutch top model Imaan Hammam set her sights on Italy, and more specifically the isle of Capri, which offers an enchanting backdrop for a series of remarkably chic outfits.

It’s hard not to envy top models on vacation. Not only do they present their perfect figures in beautiful clothes, they also tantalise us with images of breathtaking scenic destinations. World-renowned model Imaan Hammam enjoyed a break in Greece, before descending on the Italian coast and islands, two of this summer’s most popular destinations. Now in Capri she is taking advantage of a wealth of locations from which to share videos and photos of chic outfits with her followers on Instagram.

Hammam’s latest image published yesterday shows her in a summer outfit with chic and sophisticated accessories. She wears a simple black, floral-print minidress with a pretty neckline, along with a pair of Gucci moccasins. In her hand, she holds an elegant little black Chanel handbag. All in all, a very refined outfit for the tall African-Arabic beauty who seems to be not far from the beach.

Imaan Hammam, who will turn 21 next October, has already participated in a multitude of campaigns and catwalk shows. For the 2017 fall-winter season, she took to the runway for prestigious fashion houses like Philipp Plein, Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren, Fendi, Moschino and Versace. — AFP-Relaxnews