Instagram summer fashion: Doutzen Kroes’ 1980s look

Doutzen Kroes' joyfully recreated 1980s look. — AFP pic IBIZA, Aug 22 — Far from the catwalks, photoshoots and gyms, models and other fashion big names have flown to the four corners of the planet for a brief moment of peace before the tumult of this September’s fashion weeks.

And there’s no better moment to analyse their looks and make-up now that the spotlights are off.

Dutch model Doutzen Kroes delightedly waxes ironic with a picture of an outfit that recalls the worst of the 1980s posted on her Instagram account.

The internationally famous model and former Victoria’s Secret Angel Kroes was recently spotted in Ibiza. Is she on vacation or on assignment? It’s hard to tell.

The voluptuous blonde certainly seems to be enjoying the sunshine and wild parties on the Spanish island.

Yesterday, the beautiful thirtysomething posted three images of the same outfit, which appears to have been recovered from a time capsule sealed in the 1980s.

It is composed of capri-length iridescent leggings and an ultra-high-cut vivid pink leotard and accessorized with fluorescent green leg warmers. A decidedly high-fashion look... but one from 30 years ago.

Is this ensemble part of some strange strategy to distinguish Kroes from her catwalk colleagues? Apparently not, because the picture seems to relate to a joint project with famous photographer Mert Alas.

The top model cites Alas in her commentary on some of the photos, and both she and he have made mysterious references to the “Revenge of the Olympians”.

Of the two, it is Mert Alas who has been more vocal: “Ready to party? ‘Revenge of the Olympians’ #comingsoon #80s #ibiza”.

A brand ambassador for L’Oréal Paris, Kroes regularly poses for cosmetics campaigns, and is always in high demand for catwalk shows.

A notable presence in the “Balmain Army”, she often takes to the runway or participates in photoshoots for the fashion house directed by Olivier Rousteing. — AFP-Relaxnews