Instagram summer fashion: Devon Windsor’s beach look

NEW YORK, Aug 15 — Far from the catwalks, photoshoots and gyms, models and other fashion big names have flown to the four corners of the planet for a brief moment of peace before the tumult of fashion weeks in September.

And there’s no better moment to analyse their looks and makeup now that the spotlights are off.

This summer, Devon Windsor set her sights on the superlative landscapes of Thailand, which have added a tropical air to the swimwear shots she has posted on Instagram, to the great delight of her fans.

Since she unpacked her bags in Thailand, the American top model has regaled the Internet with images of the wide range of swimwear in her wardrobe.

One-pieces, bikinis (both high- and low-waisted), bandeaukinis, balconnet and push-up bikinis: the voluptuous blonde has left no suit unworn.

The latest is this pristine white two-piece, composed of a simple brassiere top combined with a side-tie bottom. An ultrasexy outfit which as Windsor says in her Instagram post is ideal for “a shot of vitamin D.”

There is no overindulgence in her makeup either. Windsor, who is intent on letting her skin breathe while on vacation, isn’t wearing any. As for her hair, it is largely hidden under a wide-brimmed Panama hat.

Windsor, who has modelled for lingerie band Victoria’s Secret for several seasons, is in high demand in the world of ready-to-wear, both for fashion week shows and campaign shoots.

She took to the catwalk for Tommy Hilfiger and Etam for the 2017 spring-summer season, and also fronted the 2016 Forever 21 summer campaign. — AFP-Relaxnews