Instagram summer fashion: Alessandra Ambrosio’s bohemian look

Alessandra Ambrosio in a floral print dress and a Panama hat in Malibu. — AFP picNEW YORK, Aug 10 — Far from the catwalks, photoshoots and gyms, models and other fashion big names have flown to the four corners of the planet for a brief moment of peace before the tumult of Fashion Week in September. And there’s no better moment to analyse their looks and makeup now that the spotlights are off. Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio, who took time out for trips to Greece and Ibiza earlier this summer, has decamped to Malibu, California, to spend a few quiet moments with her family.

Anything but stingy with the time she spends on Instagram (she has already published 4,800 photos for her 8.6 million followers), Ambrosio regularly shares scenes from her daily life with fans on social networks. Her latest photo was taken during the “Malibu Wine Safari”, an excursion that combines a safari with an opportunity to taste fine wines, in which she appears with members of her family.

The Brazilian celebrity model poses with Stanley: A giraffe who appears to have fallen under the spell of the ravishing 30-year-old. The simplicity of the laidback, chic, and faintly bohemian outfit worn by the top model works like a charm.

Ambrosio wears a short, summery, floral print dress that is bare at the shoulders, one of this summer’s major trends. This is complemented by a restyled Panama hat with a wide brim, the Brazilian’s favourite summer accessory. A simple but very feminine look, ideal for a day in such a natural setting.

A world-renowned model, Ambrosio often features on the covers of high-profile fashion magazines. The Victoria’s Secret Angel doesn’t walk in many catwalk shows, but when she does she displays remarkable presence, as she did at the Ralph & Russo haute couture show last January. — AFP-Relaxnews