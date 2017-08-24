Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Instagram summer fashion: Alanna Arrington’s casual chic look

Thursday August 24, 2017
07:22 AM GMT+8

Alanna Arrington's outfit for the Victoria's Secret casting call. — AFP pic Alanna Arrington's outfit for the Victoria's Secret casting call. — AFP pic NEW YORK, Aug 24 — It may still be summer vacation time for many but models and other big names in fashion are keeping up their social media A-game whether the spotlights are on or off.

This week American top model Alanna Arrington sported a very sexy casual chic look, striding through the streets of New York: the model posted a snap of herself on her way to the much anticipated annual casting call for lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret.

Many long and elegant legs strode through the streets of the Big Apple on their way to the traditional casting call as they sought a place in the line-up for the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which brings together some of the most beautiful women on the planet.

Alanna Arrington was ready for the challenge, and she did not stint on her efforts to stand out from the crowd.

The brunette wore an asymmetric mini-dress with a bra-revealing transparent top along with a white cardigan.

The model opted for high-heeled ankle boots that created an attractive silhouette.

Chanel, Stella McCartney, Off-White, Blumarine, Giorgio Armani, Roland Mouret, Topshop Unique, Philipp Plein, and Zadig & Voltaire are all on the list of brands that have called on Alanna Arrington for their catwalk shows.

The American has also featured in a number of advertising campaigns, notably for Mango and Aldo. — AFP-Relaxnews

