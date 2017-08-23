Instagram summer beauty: Izabel Goulart’s perfect waves

Izabel Goulart’s perfectly waved hair. — AFP picNEW YORK, Aug 23 — Far from the catwalks, photoshoots and gyms, models and other fashion big names have flown to the four corners of the planet for a brief moment of peace before the tumult of September’s fashion weeks. And there’s no better moment to analyse their looks and makeup now that the spotlights are off. After a long stay in Mykonos, Brazilian top model Izabel Goulart is prolonging her summer by bringing beach waves to New York.

Having recently posed in swimwear and sheath dresses that highlight her remarkable curves, Izabel Goulart delighted her Instagram fans with an outstanding portrait yesterday. This time round, the emphasis is on the top model’s remarkable hair and the luminous glow of her makeup.

The Brazilian thirty-something’s Instagram account boasts new a selfie in honour of the cover girl’s latest hairstyle: A mass of mesmerising, warm brown waves. Goulart chose an on-trend centre parting, with beach waves accented by a range of highlights. As for her makeup, the statuesque model has created a glowing complexion with luminizer, and enlarged her eyes with mascara. In contrast, she has left her lips completely natural.

An internationally renowned model, Goulart regularly features on the covers of major fashion magazines. She also participates in runway shows for ready-to wear and haute couture, notably for Philipp Plein (spring-summer 2017) and Jean Paul Gaultier Couture (spring 2016), and for lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret. — AFP-Relaxnews