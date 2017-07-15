Inside Kendall Jenner’s luxe fall jewellery capsule with Ippolita

Kendall Jenner strikes a pose with Ippolita brand founder Ippolita Rostagno. — Handout via AFPLOS ANGELES, July 15 — Mark your calendars — August 25 is the launch date for the new ‘Cherish’ collection of earrings, pendants and rings that are ‘cool enough to covet, classic enough to keep’, according to Ippolita’s motto. Take a look at Kendall Jenner’s jewellery debut.

The model adds a fresh take on the US-based fine jeweller’s signature shapes, creating youthful yet sophisticated hand-crafted pieces in 18k gold and silver that are infused with a little subtle sparkle.

These include a pavé diamond-encrusted version of the fine jeweller’s iconic bold link ‘Cherish’ chain, featuring organic, polished and hammered surfaces, hand-sculpted gold drop earrings featuring three open discs with a wavy finish, and sculptural wrap rings with looped and sloping edges set with pavé diamonds.

Pricing for the fall capsule starts at US$195 (RM837), and goes up to US$55,000.

A pendant from Ippolita’s new capsule with Kendall Jenner, launching August 25. — Handout via AFPThe collection will be available from August 25 at Ippolita’s flagship in New York, and retailers in the US, Canada, Cayman Islands, Turks and Caicos, and the United Arab Emirates.

Kendall, who dons the role of creative collaborator, will also front the collection’s ad campaign, shot in New York by Ryan McGinley. The historic St. Josaphat’s Monastery, a 74-room Tudor Revival mansion in Glen Cove, Long Island, served as the first shoot location, followed by New York’s iconic Highline Stages.

“My jewellery comes from a place of art and personal expression; therefore, I love collaborating with artists and style influencers,” said Ippolita Rostagno, Chief Creative Officer and founder of the brand established in 1999.

“I’m thrilled to have Kendall represent the brand — she has a wonderful fashion sense and an enviable ease about her,” Rostagno added. — AFP-Relaxnews