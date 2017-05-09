Innovative new globe chess board brings new dimension to the game (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, May 9 — Welcome to a whole new take on chess.

Ben Meyers and his father made a globe-shaped chess board with magnetised pieces which you can move in ways that has never been done before in chess.

The beautifully-crafted globe and chess pieces are made out of walnut, soft maple and jatoba wood and fully playable.

Each ‘square’ has a magnet embedded in it, as does each chess piece for easy movement of the pieces.

As demonstrated in the video, the chess board is fully rotatable, and you can also change the angle of the chess board.

Even if you don’t play the game, the globe will still be a beautiful display and talking point for your living room, but as it’s a personal project by the Meyers father-son duo, it remains to be seen if they will commercialise their work.

This globe chess board gives players new options as you can move the pieces in ways that has never been done before in chess. — Picture via YouTube/Ben Meyers