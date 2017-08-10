Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Haze

Life

Inflatable Trump chicken roosts outside White House (VIDEO)

Thursday August 10, 2017
10:54 AM GMT+8

The inflatable chicken with Trump-like hair spotted outside the White House. — Screengrab from Reuters videoThe inflatable chicken with Trump-like hair spotted outside the White House. — Screengrab from Reuters videoWASHINGTON, Aug 10 — An inflatable chicken with Trump-like hair spotted outside the White House yesterday while President Trump is on a working vacation at his New Jersey golf course.

Taran Singh Brar, a Californian native, takes full responsibility for the oversized bird.

Twitter users lost no time in posting images of the irate-looking chicken with the unmistakable golden pompadour seemingly glaring down at the White House.

Brar, in a report by Reuters, said: “I brought the chicken out here to make a statement almost like a visual, political protest to critique the President’s behaviour. He’s too afraid to release his tax returns, too afraid to stand up to Putin and he’s playing a game of Chicken with North Korea. We’re out here to make a mockery of that...”

Brar, who requested a permit for his inflatable bird, hopes that the poultry will encourage others to come together to do a chicken march.

“My goal is to have what’s called a chicken march. Everyone’s had their march. There’s been a tax march, The Women’s march. The President wants a military parade so we’re going to give it to him. And it’s going to have many of these chickens on as well as mock Russian inflatable arms to protect him.”

